Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alejandro Villa
@avillaalegria
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
photo
photography
Public domain images
Related collections
Fruitage
131 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
fruitage
Fruits Images & Pictures
produce
Evoke
67 photos
· Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
October Afternoon
137 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
october
plant
HD Autumn Wallpapers