Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elise Coates
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Empire, MI, USA
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Layers of Ice on Lake Michigan
Related tags
empire
mi
usa
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
lake
cold
ice chunks
iceberg
lake michigan
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #19: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
view
Flatlays
95 photos
· Curated by Melissa Brookman
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Workspace
93 photos
· Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work