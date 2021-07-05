Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lampos Aritonang
@lamposaritonang
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close Up Golden Dog
Related tags
pontianak
west kalimantan
indonesia
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
pet
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
portrait
purebred
outdoor
pedigreed
pup
Cute Images & Pictures
Happy Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
Funny Images & Pictures
domestic
young
Backgrounds
Related collections
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
77 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Red
94 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Red Wallpapers
Flower Images
Light Backgrounds