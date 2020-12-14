Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
laura limsenkhe
@limsenkhe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
manila
metro manila
philippines
quiapo
catholic
candles
church
prayer
diwali
candle
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Fire Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
dessert
Free pictures
Related collections
iSee
68 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
isee
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers
Collection #99: Matt Mullenweg
9 photos
· Curated by Matt Mullenweg
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures
Apple
157 photos
· Curated by Prokhor Minin
Apple Images & Photos
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers