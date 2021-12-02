Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Markus Spiske
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
,
Holidays
Share
Info
Erlangen, Deutschland
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Original famous Nuremberg gingerbread
Related tags
erlangen
deutschland
bakery
Celebration Images
bread
Brown Backgrounds
Cake Images
childhood
children
Christmas Images
cinnamon
cookie
delicious
Food Images & Pictures
bake
baked
gift
gingerbread
snack
traditional
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Adventure
146 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #99: Matt Mullenweg
8 photos
· Curated by Matt Mullenweg
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images