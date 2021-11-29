Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lisa Li
@lisa_li
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
The Getty, Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published
8d
ago
NORITSU KOKI, QSS-32_33
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
the getty
getty center drive
los angeles
ca
usa
film
film photography
film camera
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
pillar
column
housing
People Images & Pictures
town
HD City Wallpapers
urban
downtown
Public domain images
Related collections
Buildings
196 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line
Urban / Geometry
885 photos
· Curated by Vitaliy Grin
geometry
urban
building
Hippie
120 photos
· Curated by Genevieve Nalls
hippie
Flower Images
plant