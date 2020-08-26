Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stefani Johnson
@stefnj1
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Bridges
61 photos
· Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture
bright-minimal
760 photos
· Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tech
170 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
tech
technology
electronic
Related tags
tent
human
People Images & Pictures
camping
leisure activities
mountain tent
outdoors
texas
big bend
Smoke Backgrounds
Desert Images
west texas
Free stock photos