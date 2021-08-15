Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bakd&Raw by Karolin Baitinger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Healthy summer melon-carrot soup by Bakd&Raw, Karolin Baitinger
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
stuttgart
deutschland
soup
Food Images & Pictures
healthy lifestlye
clean eating
vegan food
table design
interor design
table setting
soup bowl
summer soup
healthy soup
tropical food
summer recipes
bowl
dish
meal
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Free images
Related collections
Winter
37 photos · Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Repetition
23 photos · Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Food
215 photos · Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
sweet