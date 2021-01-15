Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jean-Jacques Halans
@halans
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Butterfly Images
butterfly on flower
bookeh
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
plant
pollen
Flower Images
blossom
petal
monarch
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #93: Ben Blumenfeld
9 photos
· Curated by Ben Blumenfeld
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Traveling
364 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
wonder
66 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
wonder
child
HD Kids Wallpapers