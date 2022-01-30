Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcus Butta
@marcusbutta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
8d
ago
Google, Pixel 4a
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
nyc
winter city
office building
building
high rise
HD City Wallpapers
urban
town
architecture
condo
housing
apartment building
downtown
metropolis
skyscraper
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Explore Iceland
219 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
iceland
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
That was Brutal
50 photos · Curated by Harry Knight
concrete
building
architecture
calm wallpapers
419 photos · Curated by Christi Osterday
calm
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images