Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kelsey Brown
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Peperomia Nevada in gold pot
Related tags
plant
potted plant
HD Green Wallpapers
green plant
succulent
White Backgrounds
HD White Wallpapers
HD Simple Wallpapers
HD Gold Wallpapers
cactus
peperomia
HD Modern Wallpapers
Pineapple Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
vegetation
vase
jar
pottery
planter
Free pictures
Related collections
tattoo inspiration
134 photos
· Curated by Jay
Tattoo Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant
Able Thumbs
91 photos
· Curated by Manuela
wool
yarn
craft
Botanicals
21 photos
· Curated by Candice Heidebrecht
botanical
plant
HD Green Wallpapers