Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua Fernandez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Flower
Related tags
shenzhen
guangdong province
china
plant
Flower Images
blossom
acanthaceae
pollen
geranium
petal
Light Backgrounds
flare
sunlight
Free stock photos
Related collections
Miami & Flamingo feel
68 photos
· Curated by Jenny Huttunen
HD Flamingo Wallpapers
miami
Beach Images & Pictures
Fog and Mist
112 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers