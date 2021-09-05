Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lay Naik
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nanda Devi, Chamoli, Uttarakhand
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Canon EOS 1500D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nanda devi
chamoli
uttarakhand
himalaya
mt. nandadevi
peak
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Free pictures
Related collections
Portrait Orientation
2,416 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Portraotic
167 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human
Clouds of Color
108 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds