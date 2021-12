Kalam is a valley located at distance of 99 kilometres (62 mi) from Mingora in the northern upper reaches of Swat valley along the bank of Swat River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The area has become a popular tourist attraction, known for its mountains, forests and lakes. It is the birthplace of Swat river, which forms with confluence of two major tributaries of Gabral river and Ushu river.