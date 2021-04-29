Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A religious statue.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
head
human
face
People Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
drawing
photo
photography
portrait
skin
sculpture
sketch
HD Wood Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Collection #67: Dean Bradshaw
10 photos
· Curated by Dean Bradshaw
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #10: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
flora
plant
blooming life
130 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images