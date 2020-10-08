Go to Elisa Stone's profile
@ecjs
Download free
green and yellow maple leaf
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
veins
pottery
vase
jar
potted plant
planter
herbs
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
ivy
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Add Typography!
524 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
Flower Images
plant
flora
Rainy Days
46 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
rainy day
rain
HD City Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking