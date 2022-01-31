Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
karis
@karislqy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone 12 mini
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vegetation
plant
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
rainforest
grove
Jungle Backgrounds
sunlight
flare
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Blue
104 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Welcome to New York
153 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
york
new
building
Nature
101 photos · Curated by Christian Neff
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers