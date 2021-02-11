Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Zürich / Zurich / @roamingzurich
823 photos
· Curated by Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum
zurich
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Wide Angle Photography
139 photos
· Curated by Photo Clubs
wide angle
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
#photoclub-claudio: wide angle
54 photos
· Curated by Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum
wide angle
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
human
pedestrian
People Images & Pictures
footwear
clothing
apparel
shoe
path
wide angle
pavement
sidewalk
machine
wheel
coat
zürich
zurich
HD Grey Wallpapers
road
urban
door
Creative Commons images