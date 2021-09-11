Go to Bryony Elena's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green banana tree during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Crete, Greece
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

crete
greece
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
araceae
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Lets Have an Adventure
46 photos · Curated by Savanna Dohler
adventure
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Earth Day
172 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Earth Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking