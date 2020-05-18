Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bánh Bao Chiên
@binhminhnguyen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ho chi minh
vietnam
Butterfly Images
Butterfly Images
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
pollen
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Beach Day
63 photos
· Curated by Jordan Trang
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
outdoor
Element
121 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
element
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #33: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers