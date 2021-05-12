Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dennis Groom
@dennisgroom
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Michigan, United States
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
united states
lake michigan
ice
HQ Background Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
lake
michigan
cold
great lakes
frozen
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
Backgrounds
Related collections
National Nutrition Month
16 photos · Curated by S. Ross Morris
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Summer
2,070 photos · Curated by Writing&Style
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
covers
527 photos · Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images