Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karl JK Hedin
@karljkhedin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Stockholm, Sverige
Published
on
December 29, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
stockholm
sverige
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
embassy
mansion
Nature Images
storm
blizzard
outdoors
weather
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Homes
264 photos
· Curated by Meaghan Edelstein
home
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Architecture city-scape
168 photos
· Curated by Phoebe Zeng
architecture
building
urban
christmas
151 photos
· Curated by Samantha Rodbell
Christmas Images
plant
Winter Images & Pictures