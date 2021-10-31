Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dhananjai Patel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 31, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Life on Stone
Related tags
plant
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
insect
invertebrate
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Earth Tones
83 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
HD City Wallpapers
The Minimalists Collection
15 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Collection #191: Kevin Rose
7 photos
· Curated by Kevin Rose
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images