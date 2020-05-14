Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kinjal Maulin Salvi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kanwar Nagar, Jaipur, India
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kanwar nagar
jaipur
india
Brown Backgrounds
handrail
banister
wall
building
walkway
path
bunker
flagstone
architecture
archaeology
staircase
Public domain images
Related collections
India
33 photos
· Curated by B Swan
india
building
architecture
others
829 photos
· Curated by Kinga Wiśniewska
other
architecture
building
Plaster Wall
93 photos
· Curated by Kyra Hills
plaster
wall
HD Windows Wallpapers