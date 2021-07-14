Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lux Productions
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Famous movie location in Burbank, CA
Related tags
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
hotel
motel
safari
inn
Travel Images
movie
film
famous
hollywood
vibe
burbank
la
los angeles
lux productions
neon sign
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Retro Wallpapers
building
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
motels
59 photos
· Curated by Precious Jordan
motel
building
hotel
christmas 2021
65 photos
· Curated by Doris Tegge
hotel
building
motel
MOTEL
37 photos
· Curated by Kelli Moore
motel
hotel
building