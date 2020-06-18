Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christina Victoria Craft
@victoriabcphotographer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 18, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The top of a circular cake decorated with a flower. Overhead photo.
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
bread
plant
meal
dish
pancake
Flower Images
blossom
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Minimalists Collection
15 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Flowers with Black Background
170 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
HQ Background Images
HD Black Wallpapers
Flower Images
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora