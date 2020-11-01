Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ivan Bolshakov
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Tula, Russia
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old soviet film camera (Zorki-4)
Related tags
electronics
camera
tula
russia
video camera
still life
b/w
old
soviet
film
HD Grey Wallpapers
digital camera
photography
photo
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Beauty + Make Up
211 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
beauty
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images