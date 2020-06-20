Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raisa Milova
@gleraisa
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 20, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
herbs
Bee Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Nature Images
plants
pottery
jar
plant
vase
potted plant
planter
herbal
Leaf Backgrounds
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
honey bee
vegetation
Creative Commons images
Related collections
yellow
206 photos · Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
HQ Background Images
election day
14 photos · Curated by Erin Butterfield
day
united state
Flag Images & Pictures
Just Say "I Do"
385 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images