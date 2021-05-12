Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Schimmeck
@alschim
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Magome, Nakatsugawa, Präfektur Gifu 508-0502, Japan
Published
on
May 12, 2021
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bamboo forest - Magome Nakatsugawa, Gifu - Japan
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
magome
nakatsugawa
japan
präfektur gifu 508-0502
plant
bamboo
bamboo shoot
Beautiful Pictures & Images
HD Wood Wallpapers
skin
horizontal
Nature Images
zen-like
lifestyle
world
park
HD Scenery Wallpapers
www.alschim.de
alschim
squeeze
Backgrounds
Related collections
Japan
29 photos · Curated by Alexander Schimmeck
japan
asian
jp
Nature
46 photos · Curated by Uta Werner
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
Takawa (Ilio Princedom)
57 photos · Curated by Of Rantings And Ramblings
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing