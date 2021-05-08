Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Purple
87 photos · Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
night
Happiness
89 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
happiness
HD Color Wallpapers
hand
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking