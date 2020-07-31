Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Drew Beamer
@drew_beamer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 31, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lighting
path
walkway
banister
handrail
floor
Light Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Faces
133 photos · Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait
International Women's Day
184 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos · Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images