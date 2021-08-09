Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chelsey Hendricks
@simplyluxedesignco
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brick Backgrounds
plus size
plus sized
williamsburg
brand photo shoot
brand photography
clothing
apparel
female
People Images & Pictures
human
face
Women Images & Pictures
smile
blouse
photo
portrait
photography
Girls Photos & Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #137: Over
7 photos
· Curated by Over
People Images & Pictures
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
café y té
84 photos
· Curated by Lety Solano
cafe
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures