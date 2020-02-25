Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
February 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
Related collections
Green Leaf
34 photos
· Curated by Alex Solo
green leaf
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
today
12 photos
· Curated by suhyun kim
today
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
3 - Andrea - female identity
55 photos
· Curated by Andrea Pernsteiner
female
Women Images & Pictures
human