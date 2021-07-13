Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Matt Wang
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 14, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
daisy
daisies
Flower Images
blossom
anther
pollen
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
Wings
31 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
wing
Airplane Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Children
367 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures