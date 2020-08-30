Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Thomas Yohei
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Construction worker
Related tags
street
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
face
banister
handrail
HD Wood Wallpapers
worker
hardhat
helmet
plywood
pants
beard
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Wedding
255 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
bride
Urban perfection
165 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
urban
building
architecture
You Can't Take The Sky From Me
93 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor