Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joseph Hersh
@jhphotos04
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
ring
accessories
jewelry
accessory
coin
Money Images & Pictures
hand
nickel
Free images
Related collections
people
281 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pastel + Sparkle
92 photos
· Curated by Melanie Lea
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
WORK / ONLINE
119 photos
· Curated by Chantilly Patiño
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic