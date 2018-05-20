Go to Paul Felberbauer's profile
@servuspaul
Download free
stainless steel scissor lot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Waterlooplein Market, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Published on NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Steel Scissors

Related collections

Surgery
5 photos · Curated by Miguel Kercado
surgery
medical
hospital
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking