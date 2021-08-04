Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wai-O-Tapu, New Zealand
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
waiotapu
geothermal
hot spring
volcanic
mud
boiling
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Wood Wallpapers
soil
ground
sand
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Bridges
62 photos
· Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture
Collection #72: Kirby Ferguson
9 photos
· Curated by Kirby Ferguson
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
MotherEarth
78 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
motherearth
Flower Images
rock