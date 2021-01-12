Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ismael Paramo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
guitar
electric guitar
fender stratocaster
playing guitar
instrument
strings
fender
fender guitars
Brown Backgrounds
leisure activities
musical instrument
bass guitar
lute
Free stock photos
Related collections
guitarra
111 photos
· Curated by Luigy Marani
guitarra
guitar
leisure activity
ESPIRITUAL
347 photos
· Curated by Fabian Maciel
espiritual
sea
HQ Background Images
Tom V Guitars
6 photos
· Curated by Rachel Willingham
guitar
leisure activity
musical instrument