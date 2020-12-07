Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
KC Welch
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mariposa Grove, California, USA
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mariposa grove
California Pictures
usa
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
nature photography
keyhole
frame within a frame
frame within frame
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
tree trunk
redwood
Public domain images
Related collections
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Shapes, Patterns & Textures
84 photos
· Curated by Kirill
shape
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Food
115 photos
· Curated by Sarah Dankhoff
Food Images & Pictures
plant
flora