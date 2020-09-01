Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pruthvi Sagar A R
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hassan, Karnataka, India
Published
on
September 1, 2020
SM-N950F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
hassan
karnataka
india
HD Green Wallpapers
moss
plant
vegetation
bush
Grass Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Moss flat lay
3 photos
· Curated by Polina Vyunnikova
moss
plant
bush
Nature
114 photos
· Curated by Kelly Grace
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
flora
Moss
318 photos
· Curated by Emanuela Quaranta
moss
plant
HD Green Wallpapers