Whenever I’m out and about locally, I always try to take stock images for my news site, NewsfromWales.co.uk. There is no shortage of images of wind turbines, but absolutely no images of Caerau on any of the public domain libraries. I love the hills and the views in South Wales, so as we drove to the top of the Valley, I thought this would be perfect whenever we have stories from that area. This was actually the first shot I took with my bridge camera, not in the height of Summer but in the midst of a cold January - and check out the blue sky!