Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefano Intintoli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vicenza, VI, Italia
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vicenza
vi
italia
farmacia
wait
attendere
pharmacy
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
pedestrian
pants
clothing
apparel
HD Windows Wallpapers
shop
shorts
shoe
footwear
urban
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Blue
104 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Holy cow, the colors!
486 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Simplicity
200 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images