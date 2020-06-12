Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
光曦 刘
@liuguangxi
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
茶卡盐湖（中国、青海）
Related collections
Kids
363 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Waltz
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures
Magic
79 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
magic
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Vintage
132 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Free stock photos