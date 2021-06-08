Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leandros Papakarmezis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
X-T200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
traditional
greek food
greek pie
human
People Images & Pictures
dough
Free stock photos
Related collections
Arcade
804 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Movement
62 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
movement
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
Portraotic
167 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human