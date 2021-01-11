Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Maxim Shklyaev
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
frost
HD Snow Wallpapers
plant
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Teal Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Lifestyle Shots
211 photos
· Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Winter Tones
319 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
October Afternoon
137 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
october
plant
HD Autumn Wallpapers