Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christian Garcia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
La Paz Waterfall, Alajuela Province, Costa Rica
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS R6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
costa rica
la paz waterfall
alajuela province
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
Travel Images
Jungle Backgrounds
rainforest
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
river
vegetation
plant
Free images
Related collections
Street style
118 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
style
street
human
Good Morning!
137 photos
· Curated by Danilo Aquino
morning
HD Good Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Education
617 photos
· Curated by Rita Basile
education
People Images & Pictures
human