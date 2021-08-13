Go to Samuel Regan-Asante's profile
@fkaregan
Download free
white tiled floor with white tiled floor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, DSC-RX100M7
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Perspective
233 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
perspective
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking