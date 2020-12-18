Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ron Otsu
@image54
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 19, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A small creek where salmon spawn.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
stream
creek
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
land
Backgrounds
Related collections
Skate 🛹
42 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
skate
Sports Images
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Superior Interior
57 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
interior
indoor
room
Collection #62: Tim Van Damme
10 photos · Curated by Tim Van Damme
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures