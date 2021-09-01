Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua Armstrong
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dead Sea, Jordan
Published
13d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
View from the Dead Sea
Related tags
dead sea
jordan
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
HD Purple Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
sunrise
photography
views
calm
splash
waves
ripples
palastine
rocky
israel
salt
view
Mountain Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Traveling
364 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Food & Drink
142 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Unsplash Editorial
6,586 photos
· Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor